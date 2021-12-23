Diaper-changing scammer arrested for human trafficking charges again

Rutledge Deas IV posed as a younger man with special needs and hired babysitters who he would pay to change his diaper and treat him like a child.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police arrested a 31-year-old man for offering to pay people to change his diapers.

This isn't the first time Rutledge Deas IV has tried to get caretakers to change his diaper. In November 2019, he was arrested on human trafficking charges.

Deas posed as a younger man with special needs and hired babysitters who he would pay to change his diaper and treat him like a child.

In December of 2020, Deas plead guilty to those charges and was placed on probation.

Investigators say they started a second investigation on December 20, 2021, after learning of a text message sent by Deas. The message said that he was engaged in 'alternative therapy' and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers. He attempted to recruit a person to solicit other babysitters to care for him while he again posed as a younger man with special needs.

Detectives got an arrest warrant through the 24th Judicial District Court and he is being charged with one count of human trafficking and one count of attempted human trafficking.

He was arrested at his home in Metairie and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.