DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities say a dismembered body found last week is that of a man last seen by his family on July 2.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says the parish coroner identified the victim Tuesday as 26-year-old Michael Angelo Neufeld, an Ascension Parish resident whose family reported him missing in early July.

A news release Tuesday said authorities in neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish found Neufeld's red 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

Six men and two women from four parishes have been arrested, and Ard says there may be more arrests.

Two men face charges of second-degree murder, which would mean an automatic life sentence if they are indicted and convicted on that charge. Three were arrested as accessories to murder. Charges in Livingston Parish are not available for three being held elsewhere.

