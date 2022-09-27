DA apologizes after doctor who was carjacked misses trial; suspect goes free

DA Jason Williams said a subpoena was issued to try to notify the doctor of the trial date and 3 attempts were made to deliver it to his home.

NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Pat Dennis is angry and frustrated the teenager accused of pointing a gun in his face and robbing him, is now free to potentially commit other violent crimes.

Dennis was robbed in front of his house on Philip Street in the Garden District as he left for work last December.

“I’ve been robbed once by the individual and I feel like I’ve been robbed by the city on the second count just because of the way the district attorney’s office handled the entire case from start to finish,” Dennis said.

The New Orleans physician told prosecutors he wanted to testify at the 16-year-old’s trial. The suspect was 15 when he allegedly committed the crime. But to his surprise the trial came and went in July without his participation.

With no witness testimony linking the teen to the crime, the juvenile suspect was found not guilty.

“I was never contacted,” Dennis said.

Dennis says he found out what happened just last week when he was called to testify at the trial of one of the other young people accused in the crime.

District Attorney Jason William’s office sent WWL-TV, a copy of the subpoena prosecutors claim was issued to Dennis to appear in July. It indicates they tried to serve the document at his home, three times.

The doctor says he never got it, and prosecutors never called him to testify.

“It’s almost like the citizens of this city and the victims of crime don’t carry any weight,” Dennis said.

Dennis continued that this is another example of ineffective government in New Orleans. He claims Juvenile Court shares some of the blame.

“I was a cooperating witness. I don’t have to be subpoenaed. The DA’s office knew that I was a cooperating witness. The court should have known that.”

Dennis says he’s now learned the 16-year-old who is accused of robbing him was part of a group of teenagers allegedly responsible for a three-day crime spree involving at least 14 armed robberies and carjackings across the city.

District Attorney Jason William released this statement: