NOPD asks for public's help to ID truck allegedly used in 7-year-old girl's killing

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a truck they believe was used in the killing of a 7-year-old girl in Algiers on the day after Christmas.

According to New Orleans Police, a newer model, white and silver Chevy pickup truck with a bed cover on the back was used in the shooting. Police released a surveillance image of the truck, which can be seen below.

The 7-year-old child, identified by her family as Dillan Burton on a GoFundMe page, was shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother and another sibling Sunday night near General DeGaulle and Hendee Street in Algiers around 8:45 p.m.

The 7-year-old child was rushed to the hospital where she died. The mother and the other child were not injured, according to the NOPD.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson released the following joint statement:

"We stand in shock over the violence that claimed the life of a 7-year-old child, the day after Christmas. It is unbearably tragic. As a City, as a community - we reject this. How often have we said, 'One is too many?' This one, alone, is too much. This child deserved better of us. Somebody out there knows who pulled the trigger. We need them to come forward. The NOPD is devoting the full force of our resources to holding this shooter accountable - and we will demand the same of our partners in the courts and at the DA's office. this is a time for us to come together. This will not be tolerated by us as leaders of our City or our people."