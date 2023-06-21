Dollar Tree employee arrested for setting fire at store

Ron McGrew started fires on June 7 and June 6 at General Degaulle Drive Dollar Tree.

NEW ORLEANS — A Dollar Tree employee was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly setting fires at an Algiers store, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

Fire Prevention Division investigators identified the alleged arsonist as Ron McGrew. Investigators were able to identify the suspect after reviewing the security video and talking to staff and management.

The NOFD says McGrew started a fire on June 7, and he also started a fire on June 6 at the Dollar Tree located at 3771 General Degaulle Drive. The fire on June 6 was not reported.

NOFD worked with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office to arrest McGrew without incident at Gretna Dollar Tree yesterday.

McGrew had a stolen gun when he was arrested. He told officers that it was his friends who he identified.

McGrew faces two counts of aggravated arson.

