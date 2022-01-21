Metairie Double Murder: Have you seen this car, stolen dog?

A spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said help from the public is needed.

METAIRIE, La. — Four days after two Metairie roommates were found shot to death in their home in Bonnabel Place, sheriff deputies released images of a dog stolen from the victim's home and a car.

The double murder happened in the 600 block of Rosa Avenue— about a half-mile west from the 17th Street Canal, directly off Veterans Boulevard.

The day after the victims were found, they were named by the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office.

They were Jonathan Pizzuto, 38, and William Mitchel, 36. A friend stopping by to visit found them dead Monday night and called 911.

To find out who killed the two men, how, and why, detectives need to find out what happened to a dog that belonged to one of the victims.

Investigators are looking for a dog that was, according to sheriff deputies, likely taken from the home when the victims were shot and killed Monday evening.

The photo of the sedan released by JPSO investigator was described in their release as a dark four-door sedan with chrome accessories, of an unknown make and model.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information may be released as the investigation into the double murder continues.