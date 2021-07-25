Seventh District double shooting left one man dead

One man was brought to the hospital in a car while the other was transported by EMS.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a double shooting in the Seabrook neighborhood that left one man dead Sunday.

In a release from the New Orleans Police Department, they received a call just after 2:50 p.m. about a shooting that happened in the 7400 block of Crestmont Road.

Upon arrival, police found two men with gunshot injuries at the location. One man was brought to the hospital by car while the other was transported by EMS.

NOPD later said one of the victims died from his injuries.

