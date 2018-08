MARRERO, La. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left two men injured.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Sauvage Avenue around 2 a.m.

Officials said one of the men has life-threatening injuries, but the other man is expected to make it.

No other details about the shooting have been released by authorities.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL