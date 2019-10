NEW ORLEANS — Two men were shot in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood overnight, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight. Authorities say they arrived in the 2500 block of Clover Street and found two male victims with gunshot wounds.

The two men were taken to the hospital by ambulance. No information on either man's condition was provided.

NOPD officials did not give any information about a suspect or a possible motive in the shooting.