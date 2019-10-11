NEW ORLEANS — Two men were injured in an apparent double shooting in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon, New Orleans police officials say.

According to initial NOPD reports, two unidentified men were shot in the 14000 block of Saigon Drive off Dwyer Boulevard in New Orleans East. They arrived at the hospital for treatment and the police were called to investigate.

An NOPD spokesperson announced they were investigating the incident around 2:20 p.m. No further information was immediately available.

ALSO: Shot in her own home. Detectives need help finding her killer

ALSO: 13-year-old girl shot herself in the leg in 7th Ward, police say

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.