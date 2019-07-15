NEW ORLEANS — A man and a woman were wounded Sunday night in an apparent double shooting in the Pines Village area, New Orleans Police Department officials said.

According to initial reports, NOPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Downman Road around 8:10 p.m. Sunday after gets calling of shots fired at the location.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman with non-life threatening gunshot wounds -- one to the leg and another in the hand. NOPD officials did not specific which victim was shot in what part of their body, however.

It's unclear if the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, but officials said they were both in stable condition as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

An investigation was opened into the incident. Neither an identity of an attacker nor a motive for the shooting was immediately listed.

No further information was available.

Police officials ask that anyone with information on the attack call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.