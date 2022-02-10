Drive-by shooting investigation leads to drug bust, 7 arrested: Bogalusa PD

Four of the people arrested were juveniles and the other three were adults.

NEW ORLEANS — The Bogalusa Police Department announced the arrest of seven individuals in a drive-by shooting investigation that led to the drug seizures at two different residences.

Four of the people arrested were juveniles, and the other three were adults.

Police said they were called to a home on William Peters Road on Sunday, February 6th, about a shooting incident that happened the day before.

Investigators learned that a car drove by the residence on Saturday evening and fired about 14 shots at five juveniles in the yard.

Detectives say they were able to identify the car and five juvenile suspects in the car.

On Tuesday morning, police obtained arrest warrants for the suspects and two search warrants.

Detectives and Violent Crimes Task Force officers conducted the first search warrant at a home on East 3rd Street. Officers say they seized about 4.5 pounds of marijuana and $76,610 in cash during the search. Investigators believe that the money came from the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Jan McMurray was detained at the home on East 3rd Street and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

A second search warrant was conducted on North Royal Street. There, officers located and arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male involved for allegedly participating in the drive-by shooting. He was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Officers said they seized almost 37 pounds of marijuana from the home on Royal Street. Jadyn Gatlin and Sarina Pittman were also arrested at the residence.

Gatlin was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and resisting an officer, and Pittman was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Police arrested two 15-year-old juveniles, a male and a female, at Bogalusa High School. They are charged with five counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to assault by a drive-by shooting.

A 13-year-old female was arrested after her parents brought her to police headquarters. = She was charged with five counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to assault by a drive-by shooting.

The three adults arrested were booked into the Bogalusa City Jail and later transported to the Parish Jail. Police say the four Juveniles detained will not be identified by name due to their ages. The Juveniles were booked at the Bogalusa City Jail and transferred to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center pending 72-hour hearings.

One juvenile suspect from the drive-by shooting is still at large.

Investigators say arrest warrants have been issued for five Counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of dangerous weapons, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.