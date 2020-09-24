Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in Kenner

Investigators said Thursday that they believe the car is a 2014 or 2015 Honda Accord, four-door painted gray, silver, or possibly white.

KENNER, La. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a Honda Accord believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Kenner last month.

According to the Kenner Police Department, 48-year-old Brian Jones was crossing Veterans Boulevard at Bainbridge Street when he was struck by a car and killed. Police say immediately after the crash, the driver of the car drove away from the scene.

Investigators said Thursday that they believe the car is a 2014 or 2015 Honda Accord, four-door painted gray, silver, or possibly white. The car is believed to have damage to its front bumper, hood, and roof.

The police department published a photo of the suspect car on Thursday.

Police say a witness heard a noise, saw Jones laying in the street, and the car speeding away. The car was last seen driving eastbound on Veterans Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Kenner Police Department at 504-712-2222. They can also report the information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

