NEW ORLEANS -- An international drug investigation originating in New Orleans led to the seizure of 20 million lethal doses of fentanyl and the arrest of 20 Chinese nationals.

According to a statement from the US Department of Homeland Security and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security in New Orleans received information about a China-based supplier of narcotics exporting fentanyl to the United States.

A joint investigation between US and Chinese law enforcement began. Acting on information from Homeland Security, Chinese authorities tracked the crime group responsible across several Chinese provinces, ultimately dismantling the laboratory that had been producing fentanyl for multiple drug trafficking organizations.

Chinese investigators say they've identified more than 40 shipping addresses in the US where the drugs were delivered. Officials did not say what states those addresses were in.

No charges have been brought against anyone in the United States, but the investigation is ongoing.

