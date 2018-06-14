NEW ORLEANS – Eddie Jordan, who made a name for himself as the U.S. Attorney who prosecuted former Governor Edwin Edwards, was the subject of an investigation Thursday on suspicion that he may have handed contraband to an inmate he was representing at the Orleans Parish Criminal Courthouse.

Jordan was representing an inmate in Section F. He handed a stack of papers to his client, at which point deputies took the papers and found a bag of drugs in the stack of documents.

Jordan then left the building as deputies began to see if he was still in the courthouse.

Jordan was a former Orleans Parish District Attorney, serving from 2003 to 2007.

He previously served as the United States attorney for the eastern district of Louisiana from 1994 to 2001.

He gained notoriety during his time as U.S. attorney for prosecuting Edwards but drew complaints as DA after he fired white employees and replaced them with black employees.

He also drew criticism for releasing several high-profile crime suspects, including Mike Anderson who was accused of gunning down five teens. Jordan said he could not find a witness, but police located him a short time later.

