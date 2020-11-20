Educator inside Orleans Parish juvenile jail arrested, accused of sexual relationship with student

Sampson has been charged with malfeasance in officer of a sexual nature with a prisoner and prohibited conduct between and educator and a student.

NEW ORLEANS — An educator at the school inside the New Orleans juvenile jail has been charged with having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, Christ Sampson, an administrator with the Travis Hill School, was arrested after an investigation uncovered evidence of an inappropriate relationship between her and an 18-year-old inmate while he was incarcerated.

Sampson has been charged with malfeasance in officer of a sexual nature with a prisoner and prohibited conduct between and educator and a student.

