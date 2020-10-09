Einstein Charter School on lockdown as NOPD searches for car burglary suspect in NO East

There are no students in the building at this time, only faculty and staff.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are maintaining a perimeter in near Einstein Charter School as they search for a car burglary suspect who fired a gun in the area.

According to police, the car burglary took placce in the 5300 block of Michoud Boulevard this afternoon. Police say the suspect fired a gun before running away from the scene.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area, which is close enough to Einstein Charter School that the school is on lockdown.

