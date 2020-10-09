x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Einstein Charter School on lockdown as NOPD searches for car burglary suspect in NO East

There are no students in the building at this time, only faculty and staff.
Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are maintaining a perimeter in near Einstein Charter School as they search for a car burglary suspect who fired a gun in the area.

According to police, the car burglary took placce in the 5300 block of Michoud Boulevard this afternoon. Police say the suspect fired a gun before running away from the scene.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area, which is close enough to Einstein Charter School that the school is on lockdown.

There are no students in the building at this time, only faculty and staff.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for the latest information.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play. 
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 25, 2020