Elderly Louisiana man allegedly kills wife at Ascension home

The suspect's family says that he suffers from dementia.

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. — An 83-year-old man has been released on bond after allegedly shooting his wife in their home in Louisiana.

News outlets report Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Marvin Stephens on Wednesday after the shooting at the couple’s property. The victim, identified as Patricia Stephens, was airlifted to a hospital where she later died.

Her husband was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He was released Thursday after posting $85,000 bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.