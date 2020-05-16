GALLIANO, La. — Lafourche Parish investigators believe a Mississippi man is responsible for breaking into an elementary school in Galliano, where computers and school supplies were stolen.

Detectives with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office have obtained an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Chad Galijour of Waynesboro, Miss.

In an email, authorities said an anonymous tip identified him as the suspect wanted in connection to a burglary at Galliano Elementary School on May 8.

The burglar stole computers and various school supplies, but was seen by surveillance cameras in the school.

On May 12, a school administrator returned to campus, which has been closed since March because of the coronavirus outbreak. The administrator realized a burglary had happened and contacted the sheriff's office.

Authorities are encouraging anybody with information about Galjour's whereabouts to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

More Stories:

RELATED: Number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients drops to lowest point since March, new numbers show

RELATED: 123 patients on ventilators, new coronavirus numbers show

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.