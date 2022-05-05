Emory University says there's no active shooter at main campus

Right now, details are limited.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Emory University now said there is no active shooter on campus.

Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Emory University alerted its students of a reported "active shooter" situation on campus in a now-deleted Tweet.

The university sent out another Tweet at 12:08 p.m., saying in an update Emory Alert Police are now on the scene at Druid Hills High School.

Minutes before Emory sent the first Tweet., a DeKalb County Schools spokesperson told 11Alive Druid Hills High School is on lockdown due to an "unsafe situation." The high school and the university are about half a mile away from each other.

According to the spokesperson, the lockdown at Druid Hills High is now over. They would not elaborate on what the situation was.

Emory officials said while there is no active shooter on the university's campus, there may be a "possible armed subject." The university is asking students and staff to shelter in place.

There are limited details on the situation at this time, and authorities have not indicated whether anyone is hurt.

Employees at the CDC's Roybal Campus in Atlanta also were ordered to shelter in place at 12:19 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an email from one of their staff members.

This is a developing story; 11Alive will provide updates as details become available.