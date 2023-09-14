x
Crime

Police catch escaped inmate on the loose from Kenner hospital

Local law enforcement captured an inmate, who escaped from the Ochsner Health Center at 180 West Esplanade Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com
Police force department in full activity. Red light flasher of a patrol police car at sunday. Day patrolling of the city with lights flashers turned off. Security siren of the Canadian police vehicle.

KENNER, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, with an assist from the Kenner Police Department, captured an inmate who escaped from the Ochsner Health Center at  180 West Esplanade Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, an inmate was briefly on the loose before being brought into custody about two blocks from the hospital at approximately 4:15 p.m.

WWL-TV's media partner Nola.com reported that the 30-year-old inmate, who was described on KPD social media as a shirtless man wearing blue hospital pants, and both shackled and handcuffed, attacked a deputy while being treated at the hospital.

JPSO said the deputy sustained minor injuries.

The inmate is being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on gun charges and a probation hold. 

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.

