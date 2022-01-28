Escapee brought gun back to juvenile justice center after he was caught, LSP investigating

Police are still investigating how the firearm made it into the facility.

ST MARTINVILLE, La. — A 16-year-old inmate brought a gun into a juvenile detention center this week, according to Louisiana State Police.

According to LSP, the 16-year-old escaped earlier this month and was re-arrested on Jan. 20 by state troopers.

Police say the 16-year-old was taken to a medical facility for treatment before being booked in to the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

On Jan. 25, corrections officers at the Acadiana Center for Youth St. Martinville found the hidden gun after the 16-year-old admitted to bringing the weapon into that facility.

“Upon discovery of the contraband, OJJ reached out to local law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation,” stated Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice Deputy Secretary William Sommers. "We are fully cooperating in this investigation to assure the safety of the youth in our care, our staff and general public.”



