Estranged couple found dead inside Slidell home, St. Tammany Sheriffs investigating

Deputies found a deceased man and woman inside the bedroom at the house.

Example video title will go here for this video

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding an estranged couple dead inside a Slidell home following an apparent domestic incident Saturday, according to a press release.

The release said that STPSO deputies arrived at a home in the 1300 block of Belair Boulevard near Slidell at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They were responding to a 911 call where a child said he found his parents bleeding and unresponsive.

Deputies found a deceased man and woman inside the bedroom at the house. A firearm was also nearby, and two of the estranged couple's children were inside the home.

The Department of Children and Family Services were called in regards to the children.

The STPSO said that the coroner's office has possession of the body. They said the incident is still under investigation and they have no other information to release at this time.