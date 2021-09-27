'Every gun store from Baton Rouge to Slidell has been hit,' owner says

"They were very well organized, and the crime was well planned," LeBeouf said. "They were keeping time. They were inside for less than 40 seconds."

ARABI, Louisiana — Four New Orleans teens were arrested Monday for their alleged involvement in the burglary of a gun store in Arabi on Sept. 20.

The teens broke into the St. Bernard Indoor Shooting Center by crashing a pickup truck through the front door, then filled duffel bags with handguns and rifles before driving away, according to a statement from the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Brannon LeBouef owns the shooting center, located in Old Arabi.

Twenty weapons were taken from the shop, but only some have been recovered, LeBouef said.

"Every gun store from Baton Rouge to Slidell has been hit in the last few years," LeBouef said. "We've been open for eight years, and this is the first time the shop has been burglarized."

According to LeBouef, F.I.T.S. Indoor Range has been burglarized twice in recent years. WWLTV has reached out to the Northshore's only indoor gun range, but they have yet to answer.

LeBeouf said one of the teens who burglarized the gun store came to the shop while it was open, to study the store.

"They were very well organized, and the crime was well planned," LeBeouf. "They were keeping time. They were inside for less than 40 seconds."

LeBeouf said he was grateful for SBPSO's quick response.

"30 seconds after I called 9-1-1, deputies were there," LeBeouf said. "I thought the burglars were still there when deputies arrived. They were very thorough. I appreciate them showing up as fast as they did."

LeBeouf said the burglars had a getaway car ready, and the driver honked on the horn, getting the burglars to get into a stolen Honda Accord.

A statement from SBPSO said a black Toyota Tacoma was used to ram the doorway open.

Deputies said both cars were carjacked in New Orleans shortly before the burglary.