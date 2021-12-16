Ex-ARCGNO director had nude photos of sleeping men in sexual poses, prosecutors say

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office said the investigation could lead to more victims and charges.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A former priest and ex-director of ARC of Greater New Orleans possessed a collection of photos of passed-out men in sexually compromised poses, according to a prosecutor who presented the evidence at a bail hearing Thursday morning.

Stephen Sauer, 59, was arrested Monday and booked on five counts of video voyeurism and one count of sexual battery. Jefferson Parish detectives determined that the backgrounds in the confiscated photos matched a room in Sauer’s home as well as inside of his car, the prosecutor said.

All five of the alleged video voyeurism victims who were seen passed out in the graphic photos later told Jefferson Parish detectives that the activities were against their will, the prosecutor said.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on Sauer’s Metairie home on Monday, and what they found was enough to arrest him on the spot. During the raid, deputies found sleeping aids, syringes, condoms and other incriminating items, according to testimony at the hearing.

Court Commissioner Patricia Joyce set Sauer’s bail at $75,000 – $10,000 on each voyeurism count and $25,000 on the battery count. Should Sauer make bail, Joyce also placed Sauer on home incarceration and issued a strict stay-away order preventing him from contacting any of the alleged victims.

Video voyeurism is punishable by a prison sentence of up to two years, while sexual battery carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

In addition to ARC director, from which he was removed Monday, Sauer has held posts ranging from the pastor of the Immaculate Conception Church in downtown New Orleans to serving as a trustee at Loyola University.

A spokesperson for the Jesuits said that Sauer left the order “at his own request" in 2020.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office said the investigation could lead to more victims and charges. The department said anyone with additional information can call JPSO’s Personal Violence Section at (504) 364-5300.