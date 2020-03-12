x
Crime

Ex-cop arrested for possession of child pornography in Port Fourchon

Jason Plaisance, 47, was arrested on two counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13.
Credit: Louisiana AG

PORT FOURCHON, La. — A Port Fourchon Harbor Police officer has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, Jason Plaisance, 47, was arrested on two counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13. Plaisance has since been fired from the police department.

Police also arrested Dillon Everett, 33, on 120 counts of possession of child pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 and 22 counts of distribution of child pornography.

Everett was released from prison in January 2020 after being arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit in 2014.

"Crimes against children are heinous offenses that inflict life-long damage to their victims so my office will continue to bring child predators to justice, no matter who they are or where they hide," Landry said. "I appreciate the cooperation of the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department and the work of our law enforcement partners to make these two arrests."

The arrests are the result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

