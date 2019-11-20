BATON ROUGE, La. — The former LSU student found guilty following the 2017 alcohol-related hazing death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday, but a judge suspended two and a half years from the sentence.

The Advocate reports that 21-year-old Matthew Naquin was also sentenced to 1,000 hours of community service, three years of probation and was fined $1,000.

Naquin was convicted in July after Gruver died of alcohol poisoning. WBRZ-TV reports that the 18-year-old was pressured to drink alcohol to the point of death in a hazing ritual. In the trial, several Phi Delta Theta pledges testified that Naquin appeared to target Gruver.

Gruver's mother, Rae Ann, testified Wednesday that a five-year sentence was not enough to make up for the pain, sorrow and depression the family experienced after their son's death, WBRZ reports.

Two other members pleaded no-contest to misdemeanor hazing. They were released from jail in August.

