NEW ORLEANS — A former employee of the Orleans Parish Public Defender's Office was booked on charges Friday of practicin g law without a license.

Jail records show 31-year-old Ashley Crawford was booked on charges including public payroll fraud, filing a false public record, practicing law without a license and injuring public records.

Crawford, who graduated from Loyola University College of Law, had worked at the public defender’s office since October 2018. However, in June the Louisiana Bar Association confirmed that it had no record of her being a licensed lawyer.

The allegations against Crawford came to light after the Louisiana Supreme Court on June 21 forwarded a complaint to Cannizzaro’s office, alleging that Crawford had for the past nine months practiced law without a license while an employee of the Orleans Public Defender's office.

A preliminary review has identified more than 100 cases spanning all 12 sections of Criminal District Court in which Crawford represented clients without being licensed to practice law, the Public Defender's office said. Crawford was fired one day after the bar association said she was not licensed.

Crawford also reportedly used someone else’s bar number while conducting cases.

In addition to the DA’s criminal investigation, Crawford is subject to discipline from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel if any trial verdicts are vacated. Crawford and the Public Defender’s office can also be held liable for the cost of any re-trial.

