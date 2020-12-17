x
Crime

Ex-teacher at Belle Chase High School faces child porn charges

Kiff's Facebook profile said he taught at Haynes Academy in 2011, at John Ehret from 2011 to 2019, and at Belle Chasse High School from Aug. 2019 to Feb. 2020.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities confirmed that a Plaquemines Parish man facing child pornography charges previously worked at Belle Chasse High School.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office announced on Monday that 33-year-old Bradley Kiff was arrested and charged with several counts of video voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

A spokesperson for Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV that Kiff had previously taught at Belle Chasse High School. 

"Every time a sexual abuse image or video of a child is viewed, that child is re-victimized," Attorney General Jeff Landry said. "So my office will continue working tirelessly to find and arrest the criminals who produce, distribute, and possess child pornography."

Kiff's arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

