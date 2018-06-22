NEW ORLEANS - With summer officially underway, Louisiana State Police are joining forces with the New Orleans Police Department for summer safety.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison announced that the two agencies have joined together for “Operation Summer Enforcement.” The goal: to help reduce criminal activity in the city of New Orleans during the summer months.

Harrison said burglaries in the city are down 35 percent, shootings are down 36 percent and armed robberies are down 10 percent. He credits the reduction in crime to the partnership with LSP to increase patrols across the city.

During the operation, eight troopers and two supervisors will be assigned to handle patrols in areas known to have high criminal activity. There will also be an increased presence of state troopers in the French Quarter.

“There’s so much more work that needs to be done in the City of New Orleans,” Harrison said. “And having great partners like the Louisiana State Police, the ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we’re confident that we’re stronger and safer because of operations like this one.”

The extra state police presence is expected to be in New Orleans until the end of August.

Duke Carter can be reached at dcarter@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL