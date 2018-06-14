SLIDELL, La. -- Police are looking for a burglar who tried to use glue and newspaper to cover a security camera and a t-shirt to cover his head - and who failed badly.

The burglary happened March 5, at the main office of the Berkley Apartments in the 2000 block of Eleventh Street.

Authorities said the property manager found a large hole cut in the sheetrock of the main office and called police.

Video shows a man trying to cover a camera with glue and newspaper, while accidentally exposing his face several times. The man did not get away with any cash, police said.

If you recognize this man, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

