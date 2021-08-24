Fallen NOPD detective's body returning to New Orleans

Another Zulu member dining nearby said the gunmen may have spotted Briscoe's gun and panicked.

NEW ORLEANS — A fallen New Orleans Police detective is returning to the Crescent City after being fatally shot in Houston, Texas while on an off-duty trip with fellow members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

Everett Briscoe was a 13-year veteran of the NOPD.

He was dining with fellow Zulu member Dyrin Riculfy over the weekend when two men allegedly tried to rob them.

"They told everybody to get down on the ground and Everett got down and they saw his gun and when they saw his gun I think it made them panic," said Tyronn Thompson, another Zulu member who was eating across the street.

Both Briscoe and Riculfy were shot before the gunmen fled. Briscoe succumbed to his injuries Saturday and Riculfy is listed in critical condition at a Houston hospital.

Tuesday, Briscoe's casket, draped in a U.S. flag, was wheeled from a Houston-area funeral home to a waiting hearse to take his body to New Orleans.

An escort of Houston Police officers was expected to accompany Briscoe's body to Beaumont, near the Louisiana state line, when a delegation from the NOPD would take over and return him home.

In New Orleans, a patrol vehicle parked outside the NOPD's first district station was covered with a black and blue shroud to honor Briscoe, and adorned with flowers in a memorial to his service.

"You couldn't have a better community police officer than Everett Briscoe," NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said Sunday during a press conference.

The two gunmen remained at large Tuesday afternoon, despite the attempted robbery taking place on a populated street. Surveillance footage capturing some blurry images of them and a $10,000 reward being offered for any information leading to their arrest.

Houston and New Orleans police are expected to announce an increase in the reward available for information, hoping that somebody will come forward to ID the men.

