Breaux Bridge family continues search for relative missing since 2017

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The percentage of missing people of color continues to rise in the country but many of those missing cases remain unsolved.

In 2017, a 29-year-old Keisha Sylvester went missing from her home in Breaux Bridge

Her disappearance has yet to be solved and her family said they believe the detectives on the case may have missed that opportunity.

"I always look at it, it reminds me of her all the time," said Clovis Sylvester who keeps a newspaper clipping in his pocket.

In case anyone he meets might know where his daughter is.

Keisha was reportedly last seen on Sept. 22, 2017, in this Breaux bridge trailer parker where she lived.

Her family says her purse and phone were left behind. The spaghetti she made for dinner, sitting on the stove.

"It's too strange, something must have happened to her," said Clovis Sylvester Jr.

Breaux Bridge is a small town outside of Lafayette, hard to not know everyone’s business.

The day she went missing Keisha stopped by the home of her daughter's father to give her daughter, Nya, money for the prom. That was the last time Nya would see her mother.

"Where she went from there, that's the mystery," said Yvonne Thibodeaux, Keisha's aunt.

Yvonne Thibodeaux said she wouldn't have missed her daughter's prom and graduation.

"Maybe she took a little trip or whatever but that wasn't the case," said Yvonne Thibodeaux.

The Sylvester's said that the initial investigation revealed more uncharacteristic traits. Keisha was supposed to show up to her job at Silver Casino to pick up her check, she never did.

"Days went by. Months went by. Still no Keisha," said Yvonne Thibodeaux.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's office reported that Keisha was spotted a week after she went missing getting into a white truck creating a timeline that shows she was last seen in Oct. but her family says it was not her.

"It's too much he say she say and that was not confirmed," said Yvonne Thibodeaux.

As the questions continue to pile up Thibodeaux and Clovis believe the sheriff's office missed clues.

Keisha's belongings, in the trailer she was living in, were moved by her landlord only days after her disappearance.

"If there was any evidence, I feel like all of that was destroyed," said Yvonne Thibodeaux.

Breaux Bridge is a small town the family feels someone saw something but they believe the sheriff's office didn't question enough people

"I just feel nothing was done enough. She just was just another black girl gone missing," said Yvonne Thibodeaux.

Since Keisha went missing her mother has since passed.

Her daughter has graduated from high school and the military without her mother.

And though the pain of not knowing continues to stick with the family who just wants closure. They say they’re not giving up on finding her.

"I would do anything to see that goofy laugh and I love her and I miss her and I wish she would be able to come home," said Yvonne Thibodeaux.