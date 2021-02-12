Family mourns mother, grandmother killed in Gentilly crossfire

To honor Blount and her family, Wendy’s organized a vigil and balloon release in the parking lot.

NEW ORLEANS — Pink and white balloons floated into the New Orleans sky Wednesday evening, honoring a woman who meant so much, to so many.

“My heart is just breaking,” said Karen Valteau-Williams, the aunt of Monique Blount.

Blount, 50, was killed over the weekend in Gentilly from gun violence, not far from Wendy’s restaurant where she was a general manager. The restaurant, at the corner of Elysian Fields and Robert E. Lee Boulevard, is a place where Blount connected with so many people for more than 30 years.

“She’s going to be missed,” said Wendy’s Area Director Keith Bennett.

“To lose a member of the team like that, that cared so much about the brand, and cared so much about her people, and cared so much about her customers, that’s irreplaceable,” said Bennett.

A mother of three and grandmother of two, family members say Blount and her 8-year-old son were leaving her mother’s house, headed home when they drove into a crossfire on Robert E. Lee Boulevard. Blount managed to drive to a nearby gas station where she died.

“It’s a hard thing to take, to swallow, such a senseless act on a wonderful person,” said Blount’s aunt Brenda Valteau.

Blount’s aunts say their niece was always happy and can’t wrap their heads around what happened.

“I would hate for another family to have to go through what we are going through right now. This is painful,” said Valteau-Williams.

“This isn’t the first time this family has had to deal with that pain. Back in 2005, Blount’s younger brother was killed because of gun violence. Family members say stopping it can’t come soon enough.

“The gun violence in this city has got to stop,” said Valteau-Williams. “It’s just unbelievable.”

So was the news, when Carmen Walker found out her friend of more than 15 years was murdered.

“If you come here to Wendy’s you’re going to love her because she’s going to make you love her. If you have a bad day, you’re going to have a good day once you leave Wendy’s,” said Walker. “When you see her, she always tells you she loves you. That’s always her words and give you a big hug and a smile.”

A smile served with every order, shared with friends, and cherished by the family.

“We’re deeply heartbroken,” said Valteau-Williams. “Our family’s lives will never be the same.”