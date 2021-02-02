Family of man accused of machete attacks says he is a veteran who stopped taking his medication

“That’s no excuse because I’m a veteran too. I’m on medication too. I take my medication because I’m responsible for my own actions.”

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police aren’t ready to name a suspect in Sunday’s machete attack and murder in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

Monday night, a man matching the description of the killer was arrested in Shreveport after attacking two employees at Ochsner –LSU Health Hospital.

Randell and Joe Cargo are grieving but said now that the man who may have killed their brother is in jail, they are at peace.

“As long as I know that they got him, they just got to get him back here to New Orleans,” Randell Cargo said. “Once he gets back to New Orleans, then you can say that I’m happy.”

Zaokoye Chatman, 27 is now in the Shreveport city jail facing attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

According to police, Monday he attacked his mother and another nurse with a long knife at the Shreveport hospital.

An SPD spokesman told a local TV station, investigators believe Chatman killed a man Sunday at a gas station in New Orleans also with a machete.

The Orleans Coroner has now officially identified the victim as Donald Cargo, 59.

“You already done took a life,” the victim’s brother Joe Cargo said. “Then you’re trying to go take your mother’s life? Man, they need to put him away for good where he will never see the street no more.”

Chatman’s uncle told reporters his nephew is an Army veteran and unstable.

“Sometimes he gets out of his mind because he doesn’t take his medication,” Anthony Chatman said. “He still thinks he’s in Iraq.”

Randell Cargo said Zaokoye Chatman should be held accountable for his brother’s death.

“They claim that he was a veteran and not on his medication,” Cargo said. “That’s no excuse because I’m a veteran too. I’m on medication too. I take my medication because I’m responsible for my own actions.”

Cargo was killed outside the LA Xpress convenience store in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue.

The Cargos confirm there was no prior connection between their brother Donald and Chatman. In fact, they said security video shows Chatman at the gas station for a while on Sunday before their brother arrived.

“He usually stops at that store to get him a beer and gas you know, but maybe he got caught up at the wrong time,” Joe Cargo said.

“It was just something random, Randell Cargo said. “Whatever mental problems he was having, (Donald) was already there before he even got there.”

New Orleans Police released this statement, “We are aware of the incident in Shreveport and subsequent arrest of a suspect there. We cannot at this time confirm a connection between that incident and the homicide incident here over the weekend, which remains under active investigation.”

Police say Chatman surrendered himself to the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport.