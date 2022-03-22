Family of man killed by JPSO deputies files wrongful death lawsuit

Two deputies were arrested and charged in Vallee's death.

MARRERO, La. — The ex-wife of Daniel Vallee, the man that was killed by two Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies on February 16, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their 12-year-old daughter.

Randi Prisco filed the lawsuit on Friday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. The lawsuit names Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto and former deputies Isaac Hughes and Johnathan Louis as defendants.

Hughes and Louis were fired and booked with manslaughter in 34-year-old Vallee’s Feb. 16 death, the first fatal shooting involving deputies since JPSO started using body cameras in December.

It is also believed that Hughes and Louis are the first two JPSO deputies to face criminal charges for killing someone.

Prisco is seeking an unspecified amount of money in damages for Vallee's death and for their daughter's welfare.

"I think it’s an important lawsuit. It’s not just about him. It’s about everybody that could be shot after and killed during a stop with deputies," attorney Glenn McGovern, representing Prisco, said of the case.

Vallee was killed on February 16, after two deputies who were responding to a noise complaint shot him after he refused to get out of his white SUV after officers asked him to do so. The incident took place in the 500 block of Wilson Street in Marrero, according to the Sheriff’s Office.