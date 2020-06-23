Man fatally stabbed 18-year-old in Meraux, drove her 30 minutes to Kenner, SBSO says

The male driver was bleeding from his hand, and the woman was lying in the back seat of the car with multiple stab wounds.

KENNER, La. — Kenner police arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman multiple in St. Bernard Parish and driving more than 30 minutes to the Jefferson Parish city with her in the back seat.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement the woman is from Meraux. They believe the man, who was not identified, stabbed her to death sometime Sunday.

Shortly after midnight Monday morning, Kenner police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of westbound I-10. When they arrived, they found the vehicle parked on the side of the interstate.

The male driver was bleeding from his hand, and the woman was lying in the back seat of the car with multiple stab wounds.

The 18-year-old female victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver, who was also taken to the hospital for his cut, was released to police for questioning.

He reportedly confessed to stabbing her earlier in the night. As of Monday night, the man is in custody in Kenner, but the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said he would be transferred into their custody to face charges of second-degree murder.

The woman has not been identified pending the notification of her next of kin.

