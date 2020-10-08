Man walking on I-10 killed after being hit by two cars

The NOPD said that after the first hit the man was then hit by a second car traveling westbound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man who was walking along I-10 flailing his arms was struck by two cars and killed Monday morning, according to the NOPD.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. on I-10 west near the Orleans Avenue exit.

Police say the driver of a Camaro was traveling westbound on the interstate when he saw a man jumping into the traffic lanes with his arms out.

Police say the driver tried to avoid the man but struck him anyway and he was knocked to the ground and hit by another car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no signs of impairment on the driver and no citations have been issued.

