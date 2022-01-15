Fatal Bourbon Street Hit & Run | Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest: NOPD

Friday, police arrested Rodolfo Gonzales, 29, for his involvement in a fatal Bourbon Street hit & run that happened on Jan. 9.

NEW ORLEANS — Thanks to a Crimestopper tip, New Orleans police officers made an arrest Friday in the investigation of a fatal Bourbon Street hit & run that happened on Jan. 9

Rodolfo Gonzales, 29, faces two counts of felony hit & run with death, a Saturday release from the New Orleans Police Department said.

Gonzales was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, the NOPD statement said.

The arrest, police said, was thanks to help from the public and local news outlets after investigators released an image of a SUV was released.

Police released an image on Friday of the SUV that allegedly killed the victim.

The SUV was driving against traffic in the 100 block of Bourbon Street when it allegedly struck the pedestrian from behind and dragged him for a short time, detectives with NOPD's Traffic Fatality Unit said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

NOPD didn't release the victim's age or name.

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.

"Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Mike Baldassaro at 504-658-6290 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP," the statement said.