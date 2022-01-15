Fatal Bourbon Street Hit & Run: NOPD searches for driver, SUV

The SUV was driving against traffic in the 100 block of Bourbon Street when it struck the pedestrian from behind and dragged the victim for a short time.

NEW ORLEANS — A Bourbon Street pedestrian was killed after he was struck by an SUV driving the wrong way on the French Quarter roadway Jan. 9, according to a Friday release from the New Orleans Police Department.

Police released an image of the SUV that allegedly killed the victim, Friday. Investigators believe the vehicle is a dark color and tan, two-tone SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition.

The SUV was driving against traffic in the 100 block of Bourbon Street when it allegedly struck the pedestrian from behind and dragged him for a short time, detectives with NOPD's Traffic Fatality Unit said.

When NOPD officers got to the scene— around 2:54 a.m., paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services were treating the victim, an unknown black male.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

NOPD didn't release the victim's age or name.

The driver fled the scene by turning onto Canal Street from Bourbon Street, the NOPD release said.

The SUV in the photo appears to have a temporary, paper license plate.

"Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured vehicle – which would have front-end damage from this incident – and/or the vehicle’s driver at the time of this incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Mike Baldassaro at 504-658-6290 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP." the release said.