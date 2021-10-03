Fatal hit and run claims life of a man near the Orleans, Jefferson parish line

The man was on foot when he was struck and killed.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after being killed in a hit and run in New Orleans, Tuesday night.

NOPD said the accident on I-10/6-10 West, near the Orleans and Jefferson parish line.

The man was on foot when he was struck and killed, according to police. Officials pronounced the man dead on the scene.

DOTD is reporting the I-10 West is closed due to the accident.

I-10 West is closed at West End Boulevard due to an accident. Use alternate route. Congestion is minimal. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) March 10, 2021

Police have not released any additional details.

