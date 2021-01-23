x
Crime

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in New Orleans East

NOPD officials say they were called out to the scene around 11:45 p.m. and that the woman was struck in the 6900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in New Orleans East Friday night, police say. 

NOPD officials say they were called out to the scene around 11:45 p.m. and that  the woman was struck in the 6900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. 

Investigators didn't say when the woman was hit. 

Her name has not been released pending notification of her next of kin. 

Anybody with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers. 

