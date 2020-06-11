1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Grove shooting

No information on any of the four victims was available immediately Friday afternoon.

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others were injured by gunfire in a Holly Grove shooting Friday, according to the NOPD.

Police say the shooting happened in the 8600 block of Belfast Street. Authorities didn't say when the shooting happened, but reported it to media outlets shortly after 1:30 p.m.

No information on any of the four victims was available immediately Friday afternoon.

A police spokesperson clarified in a follow-up email that one of them was killed in the shooting, and that three others had been shot.

The severity of their injuries is unclear Friday.

