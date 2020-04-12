1 killed, 2 injured in New Orleans East shooting

Police say two of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and two more were injured in a shooting in New Orleans East Thursday night, NOPD officials said.

The shooting was reported just before 7:44 p.m. in the 5700 block of Read Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

Police say two of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting was released Thursday night.

Authorities did not provide any details about the victims, including the conditions of the two in the hospital.

