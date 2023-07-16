Teen arrested, man wanted in fatal shooting in Chalmette, St. Bernard sheriff says

During the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau were able to identify the man and 17-year-old juvenile as suspects, the sheriff says.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile and has issued an arrest warrant for a Thibodaux man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Chalmette.

“On Saturday, July 15, 2023, shortly after 5 p.m. deputies responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting in the 1100 block of Magistrate Street in Chalmette, behind the Val Riess Sports Complex,” St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann says. “When deputies arrived on the scene, they found an adult male victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

David Waguespack III, 20, of Thibodaux, is also wanted for second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

The 17-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette was also booked Saturday with second-degree murder.

During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau were able to identify Waguespack and the 17-year-old male juvenile as suspects in the shooting.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday evening, but Waguespack is still wanted.

Sheriff Pohlmann says no one else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding Waguespack’s whereabouts, or any other information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Callers to the CIB tip hotline or Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash award from Crimestoppers.