1 man dead, 1 injured in double shooting near Little Woods neighborhood, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in a New Orleans East neighborhood that left one man dead and another injured.

It happened at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 Service Road at Read Blvd.

Investigators say one Hispanic male was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, also a Hispanic male, was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital for treatment according to police.

