1 man dead, 1 injured in double shooting near Little Woods neighborhood, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in a New Orleans East neighborhood that left one man dead and another injured.
It happened at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 Service Road at Read Blvd.
Investigators say one Hispanic male was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, also a Hispanic male, was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital for treatment according to police.
Few details are available at this time. Stay with WWLTV for the latest on this developing story.
