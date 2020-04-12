x
1 dead, another injured in shooting at Houma club

The Houma Police Department said the shooting was reported at Club Nu Vision on the corner of Canal and Honduras streets.
HOUMA, La. — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a club in Houma, police say. 

When officers arrived, they found one person dead from multiple gunshot wounds. When they investigated, they discovered that another person had been taken to a nearby medical facility with multiple gunshot wounds. 

That victim's condition is unknown. 

No information was released Thursday night about a possible suspect or motive in the killing. 

