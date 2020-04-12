1 dead, another injured in shooting at Houma club

The Houma Police Department said the shooting was reported at Club Nu Vision on the corner of Canal and Honduras streets.

HOUMA, La. — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a club in Houma, police say.

The Houma Police Department said the shooting was reported at Club Nu Vision on the corner of Canal and Honduras streets.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead from multiple gunshot wounds. When they investigated, they discovered that another person had been taken to a nearby medical facility with multiple gunshot wounds.

That victim's condition is unknown.

No information was released Thursday night about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.