Fatal shooting in 7th Ward a block away from 2nd shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD detectives are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, in the Seventh Ward Friday, officials said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Touro Street, according to the NOPD.

One male victim was fatally shot in the incident, and another was taken to the hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound.

A second shooting was reported around the same time near the intersection of Pauger and North Derbigny streets, a block away from the fatal shooting. A male victim in that shooting sustained at least one gunshot wound.

It is unclear if there is any relation between the shootings.

