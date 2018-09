NEW ORLEANS -- Police are working a fatal shooting in the Fontainebleau neighborhood Tuesday.

Officials said it happened in the 3000 block of Broadway Street around noon.

Police said when officers arrived they found a man lying in the grass in front of a home. The man was reportedly shot several times.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL