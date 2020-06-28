2 shot, 1 killed near popular Mid-City bar

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other was in stable condition Sunday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say two people were shot, one fatally, near a popular Irish bar in Mid-City overnight.

Around midnight, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a shopping center in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue, near the Shamrock bar and grill.

When they arrived, they found two men, whom investigators said were acquaintances, with gunshot wounds. One had been shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other was in stable condition Sunday morning, according to police.

No information about a suspect or motive was immediately available. The identity of the man killed was not released pending notification of his next of kin.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

